Ligue 1 Giants Keep Tabs On Chelsea Attacker

Marseille are showing interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who could be on the move from Stamford Bridge in the summer.



Giroud's contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer, but he has an option for a further year with the Blues.











The striker is keen to make sure he is playing regular first team football next season, something which he is not enjoying at Chelsea, and he has begun to be linked with a return to France.



Lyon have been claimed to hold an interest in Giroud while, according to French daily La Provence, Marseille are keeping tabs on him.





Giroud has regularly been of interest to Marseille, with his representatives having had contact with the southern France side.



The striker, who will turn 33 years old in September, has found the back of the net on ten occasions for Chelsea this season.





He has been an unused substitute in four of Chelsea's last six Premier League games.



Giroud has made a total of 214 appearances in the Premier League since he arrived in England, outstripping the 73 outings he enjoyed in Ligue 1.

