XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/03/2019 - 20:34 GMT

Ligue 1 Giants Keep Tabs On Chelsea Attacker

 




Marseille are showing interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who could be on the move from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Giroud's contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer, but he has an option for a further year with the Blues.




The striker is keen to make sure he is playing regular first team football next season, something which he is not enjoying at Chelsea, and he has begun to be linked with a return to France.

Lyon have been claimed to hold an interest in Giroud while, according to French daily La Provence, Marseille are keeping tabs on him.
 


Giroud has regularly been of interest to Marseille, with his representatives having had contact with the southern France side.

The striker, who will turn 33 years old in September, has found the back of the net on ten occasions for Chelsea this season.
 


He has been an unused substitute in four of Chelsea's last six Premier League games.

Giroud has made a total of 214 appearances in the Premier League since he arrived in England, outstripping the 73 outings he enjoyed in Ligue 1.
 