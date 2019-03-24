Rangers Star Eyeing Further European Progress Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Daniel Candeias is eyeing further progress in Europe with the Gers next season, after an impressive continental adventure this term.



Steven Gerrard led Rangers through early season Europa League qualifiers last summer to book a spot in the group stage.











The Ibrox giants then defied expectations to go close to qualifying for the last 32 from a group consisting of Villarreal, Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna.



Candeias admits that Rangers' adventure in Europe was a huge boost for the club and he is already eyeing further progress next season.





"There have been so many good things from this year like playing in the Europa League where we had a fantastic atmosphere in Ibrox and some great nights", Candeias told Rangers' official site.



"It was fantastic for the club to come again to Europe, and next season, we want to improve even more."





Rangers did not lose any of their group games at Ibrox, beating Rapid Vienna and playing out draws with Spartak Moscow and Villarreal.



The Gers currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership, inside a Europa League place, but will hope to close the gap on league leaders Celtic to secure a spot in the Champions League.

