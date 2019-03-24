We Must Push For Europa League Spot – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged the Hammers to push for a Europa League place in the final stretch of Premier League games after the international break.



Manuel Pellegrini’s side are currently ninth in the league table, two points behind Wolves, and have a tough run of games coming up.











West Ham still have three games against teams from the top six in their remaining seven fixtures, but Wilshere feels the squad are happy, and need to finish the season on a strong note.



"It was always difficult the first few games at home and people spoke about the stadium”, Wilshere was quoted as saying by beIN SPORTS.





“I think one big thing he [Pellegrini] has done this year is to change the atmosphere around the stadium and the team have done well.



"We still need to finish strong and push for that Europa League place. Everyone is happy.”





The England international last played for the Hammers in December and is in line to return to action after recovering from his injury.



And Wilshere thinks as the season has progressed, West Ham's quality of play has gone up, something he cannot wait to contribute to.



“We are playing better football and we have brought in good players, so I am looking forward to getting back in there with the boys", Wilshere said.



The Hammers will return to Premier League action next Saturday when they host Everton.