06 October 2018

25/03/2019 - 14:39 GMT

He Can Go All The Way – Former Liverpool Winger Backs Reds Loan Star

 




Former Liverpool winger Mark Walters has backed Rangers loan star Ryan Kent and feels he is showing great potential at Ibrox.

Kent, who made the switch to Rangers on a season-long deal last summer, has featured prominently for the first team at Ibrox so far this term.




The Englishman is now in his fifth loan stint away from Anfield and it has been speculated he could move on permanently in the summer transfer window as he seeks regular first team football.

And amid his impressive performances for the Gers under Steven Gerrard, Walters has backed Kent to go all the way in the game in the future.
 


The former winger, who played for both Rangers and Liverpool in his career, insisted Kent has shown great potential so far and went on to claim that he also seems to be a good professional from the outside.

“Ryan can go all the way in the game, without a doubt. He has shown some great potential”, Walters was quoted as saying by the Express.  
 


“Looking from the outside, he appears to be a good professional.”

Kent, who is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2022, has scored five goals and registered nine assists across all competitions for Rangers this season.
 