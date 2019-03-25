XRegister
06 October 2018

25/03/2019 - 21:06 GMT

Jack Ross Impressed With Grant Leadbitter’s Professionalism

 




Sunderland boss Jack Ross has revealed that he was impressed with the professionalism shown by veteran midfielder Grant Leadbitter, insisting that the passion the player has for the club is an added advantage.

The Black Cats managed to secure the signature of the 33-year-old in January this year, with the player returning to his childhood club on a free transfer.




The Sunderland manager believes that Leadbitter has an obvious passion for the club and is desperate to bring success to the Black Cats and put them back to where they belong.

Even besides that particular sentiment, Ross insists that the professionalism the player shows made the decision to sign him easy.
 


“Irrespective of what club he was at, I think he does things properly, that’s his nature”, Ross was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“But he does have a very obvious passion for this club and he’s really, really desperate to bring success back to this club and start this journey beck to where we feel we should be.
 


“From the very first time I spoke to him I liked him on a personal and professional level and it’s just a bonus that he’s a Sunderland fan because if he hadn’t been I would still have wanted to him but it’s a nice bonus to have. It’s unusual.

“It doesn’t happen all that often that you have someone with such a strong affinity to the club coming back to it.”

Since joining the Black Cats in January the veteran midfielder has managed ten appearances, providing his team-mates with four assists.

Leadbitter had a spell at Ipswich Town before joining Middlesbrough in 2012.
 