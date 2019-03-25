Only Rangers Will Know If They Can Get Him – Former Gers Star On Signing 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Mark Walters has admitted that only the Gers will know if they can beat off competition from other clubs to sign Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent on a permanent basis.



Kent, who came up through the ranks at Anfield, is currently enjoying his fifth spell away on loan from Liverpool, after joining Rangers last summer.











The 22-year-old has impressed under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard and despite signing an extension with the Reds until 2022, he could still struggle to muscle his way into the first team at Anfield.



Rangers have benefited tremendously from Kent’s arrival at Ibrox and could launch a move for the winger in the summer to try and seal a permanent deal.





However, the financial aspects are expected to come into play and Walters has admitted only Rangers will know whether they can beat off competition from other clubs for the services of Kent.



“If he thinks he has come as far as he can at Liverpool then I’m sure they would let him move and play elsewhere”, Walters was quoted as saying by the Express.





“He is not the type to be disruptive but he has to think of his own career. And if Liverpool want to sell him, then of course the financial aspect comes into it.



“Can Rangers compete with some of the other clubs who might be interested?



“That’s a question only Rangers can answer.



"But if it’s the case that he wants a massive club and the biggest stage then he won’t get that anywhere else other than at Ibrox.”



Rangers, who are currently 10 points behind Celtic in the Premiership, will return to action on Sunday, when they contest the Old Firm derby against their rivals at Parkhead.

