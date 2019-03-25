Rangers Looking To Lure Championship Star To Ibrox, Lucrative Terms Prepared

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard is planning to offer lucrative terms to Middlesbrough star Stewart Downing in a bid to try and persuade him to head north of the border with Rangers in the summer.



Downing, who played alongside Gerrard at Liverpool, is out of contract in the summer, with Boro reluctant to extend his stay at the Riverside Stadium on his current terms.











The 34-year-old has failed to start a league game since the win over Ipswich Town in December and according to the Northern Echo, Gerrard is eyeing a potential swoop for the winger, who he played alongside at Anfield.



It has been claimed the Rangers boss is willing to offer lucrative terms to Downing in a bid to try and lure him to Scotland, as the Gers would not have to pay a transfer fee in the summer, with his Boro extension talks hitting an impasse.





The Englishman looks unlikely to continue on Teesside and Gerrard is looking to pounce on his services to try and strengthen his squad over the course of the summer.



However, it remains to be seen whether Downing is convinced enough to reunite with his former team-mate at Ibrox as the Old Firm giants embark on their bid to usurp Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.





Downing, who is a product of the academy at Middlesbrough, has earned 35 caps at senior level for England.



Rangers will next face Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Parkhead on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

