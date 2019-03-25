They’re Flying – Former Leeds Star Says Title Is Norwich Bound

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton has backed Norwich City to lift the Championship title at the end of the season, ahead of the Whites and Sheffield United.



Daniel Farke’s men are in pole position to secure automatic promotion by winning the league title with just eight games remaining in the Championship season.











The Canaries have a four-point lead over Sheffield United, who are second in the league table, and will enjoy a relatively easier run of fixtures compared to their fellow promotion-chasers.



Prutton, who spent three years at Elland Road, thinks Norwich have got what it takes to go all the way and lift the Championship title at the end of the season.





The former Leeds midfielder admitted it is hard to see a way in which the Canaries will go off the boil and stressed they have some decent fixtures coming up to further boost their credentials.



“As far as the title is concerned, I think Norwich City have got it”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“They’re not so far out in front that they can’t be caught but they are flying again and they’ve been in a convincing rhythm for a long time.



“It’s hard to see a way in which that consistency will evaporate suddenly, barring injuries to some of their key men, and they’ve got some decent fixtures coming up.”



Prutton also added that Norwich have got a style of play to exploit most sides and insists he expects the Canaries to go up to the Premier League as champions, leaving Leeds and Sheffield United battling for second spot.



“It’s true that games get more and more difficult in the last couple of months because virtually everyone needs points but Norwich’s style of play – the pace they’ve got, the way they counter-attack – is what you want when opposition sides are compelled to have a go”, he continued.



“I’d back them to get what they need to go up as champions and it does feel like second place is a straight shoot-out between Leeds and the Blades.”



Norwich return to action in the Championship when they lock horns with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

