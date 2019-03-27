It’s Positive For Me – Tottenham Target Joachim Andersen Welcomes Increased Attention

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Joachim Andersen has conceded that he can do little about the rumours surrounding his future at Sampdoria.



The Danish defender has been a revelation for Sampdoria in Serie A and has been a consistent performer for the Italian club this season.











His solid performances at the back have led to widespread speculation over his future at the club with several top European outfits wanting to sign him in the summer transfer window.



Inter have been keeping tabs on him and there are suggestions that Tottenham have already met Sampdoria to discuss the possibility of signing him at the end of the season.





Andersen is happy with life at Sampdoria, both on and off the pitch and indicated that he feels a little more hyped up this season because he has played regular football.



The centre-back said on Eurosport when asked about the speculation surrounding his future: “This season I have played all the matches and I have been hyped up a little bit maybe.





“It has been great for me and I am really just enjoying football.



“I am at a good club where I am happy and I have a good life off the pitch as well.”



The defender admits that interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe has been flattering, but says he wants to concentrate on playing football.



He conceded that if an offer arrives on his table in the summer he will have to make a decision over his future at Sampdoria.



“It is football. That’s how it is.



“I am just playing and it’s a positive that my name is being mentioned and written about with regards to a lot of big clubs.



“I can’t do much about it myself and I’ll do as well as possible.



“Then I would have to make a decision if something comes around.”

