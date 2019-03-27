RB Leipzig Coach Confirms Club’s Offer For Liverpool Target Timo Werner To Put Pen To Paper

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that the club have made a new contract offer to Bayern Munich and Liverpool target Timo Werner.



The 23-year-old striker’s future at RB Leipzig has been under the scanner for a while as he will be entering the final year of his contract with the club in the summer.











Liverpool have long been keeping tabs on the striker with a view to taking him to England, but Bayern Munich are considered the favourites to land him at the end of the season.



The German champions have already reached an agreement with the player’s representatives over a possible transfer and have been expected to make an offer for him.





And Rangnick confirmed that RB Leipzig have also put forward a contract offer on the striker's table, but are willing to wait until the end of the season before sorting out his future.



“All points of views have been exchanged and there is an offer from our side”, Rangnick told German magazine Sport Bild.





“But I don't ask him or his adviser every week, what it looks like.



"There is still plenty of time until the end of the season.



"After that it is certainly a topic we will deal with, depending on whether or what happens until then."



RB Leipzig want him to sign a new contract with the club, but are likely to sell in the summer if he decides against putting pen to paper to fresh terms.

