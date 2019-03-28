Arsenal Yet To Go Beyond Enquiry For Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have not moved beyond making a simple enquiry for Chelsea target Nicolo Barella ahead of the summer transfer window.



The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Cagliari in January, with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri keen to take him to England, but the midfielder decided against a change in the middle of the season.











His future is expected to be a subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window with several clubs seemingly interested in signing him.



Inter and Napoli lead the interest from within Serie A, while Sarri could renew Chelsea's interest if the Blues are able to make signings.





Arsenal are also firmly in the mix, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Gunners' interest has not developed into anything concrete and so far they have only enquired about the possibility of signing him.



Unai Emery's side are still in the process of finalising their targets with the presence or absence of Champions League football next season expected to play a major role in their recruitment drive.





Barella has emerged as an option but for the moment the Gunners have not made any concrete move to try and sign him.



Cagliari are expected to demand a fee of around €50m for the young midfielder in the summer.

