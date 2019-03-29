Barcelona Yet To Agree Contract With Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are yet to reach an agreement over a contract with Liverpool and Manchester City linked striker Luka Jovic.



The 21-year-old striker has emerged as a hot name in the transfer market following a remarkable season at Eintracht Frankfurt and he could be sold by the German club in the summer.











The Bundesliga club are expected to take up the option of signing him on a permanent deal from Benfica, but they are expecting to receive bids for him in the summer.



Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with an interest in him and even Real Madrid and Juventus are said to be keeping tabs on the young striker.





Barcelona have been the ones who have been ones who have done a lot of legwork in their pursuit of Jovic, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they are yet to agree on the terms on a contract with him.



The Catalan giants have been in talks with his representatives and have decided that the length of the contract would be set at five years.





But it has been claimed that there is still some distance between what Barcelona have been offering in terms of salary and want the player wants.



His agent has also been fielding calls from other top European clubs despite the player’s desire to play for Barcelona.

