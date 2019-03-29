Ilkay Gundogan Puts Manchester City Contract Talks On Ice

Follow @insidefutbol





Ilkay Gundogan has paused negotiations over a new contract with Manchester City ahead of the start of the summer transfer window.



The midfielder’s current deal runs until the end of next season and Manchester City have been keen to secure his long term future at the Etihad.











However, the 28-year-old is not sure that he will be able to play regular football at Manchester City beyond the summer and is considering his future at the club.



The Premier League champions were in talks with his representatives over a new deal, but it seems the negotiations have stalled for the moment.





According to German outlet Spox, Gundogan has instructed his agents to pause all negotiations over a new contract as he considers his future at the club.



Pep Guardiola has been keen to hold on to the German midfielder, who joined Manchester City in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund, and the club will look to convince the player over the next few weeks.





But with the midfielder entering the final year of his contract at the end of the season, Manchester City could potentially listen to offers to sell him in the summer.



Gundogan has scored 16 goals and provided as many assists for his team-mates in 103 appearances for Manchester City.

