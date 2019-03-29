XRegister
29/03/2019 - 11:38 GMT

Timothy Weah Reiterates Paris Saint-Germain Desire

 




Celtic loan star Timothy Weah has insisted that his dream is still to be part of the Paris Saint-Germain squad in the long run.

Weah played very little football in the first half of the season before he was loaned out to Celtic for the rest of the campaign in the January transfer window.




The departure of Brendan Rodgers from Celtic has complicated matters for the United States international and he has largely been used as an option from the bench by interim manager Neil Lennon.

The youngster is scheduled to return to PSG at the end of the season and he is still holding onto the dream of being a regular part of the team at the Parc des Princes.
 


He admits at this moment it seems difficult because of the quality PSG possess up front, but the teenager is certain if he works hard, the dream will come true.

Weah also conceded that much will depend on what kind of confidence coach Thomas Tuchel shows in him when he returns to PSG in the summer.
 


“It has always been my goal”, the striker told French daily Le Parisien when asked about his plans to make the grade at PSG.

“I think if I work hard, I will be able to find my place in the team.

“For the moment it is a little hard because there are some big players but I am still thinking about it.

“I will never let that dream go and it will depend on the confidence of the coach in me.

“If that’s not there, I won’t find a place so we’ll see.”

Weah has bagged three goals in 12 appearances for Celtic since joining the club.
 