XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/03/2019 - 11:36 GMT

Kevin De Bruyne Starts – Manchester City Team vs Fulham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Fulham vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his matchday squad that will take on Fulham in a Premier League clash at Craven Cottage today.

Guardiola has gone with the centre-back pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi. Ilkay Gundogan will play at the heart of the midfield alongside Bernardo Silva and David Silva against the Cottagers.




Sergio Aguero will lead the front line with attacking support from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane are some of the attacking options the Manchester City manager has on the bench.

Guardiola will hope to see his side get a win and go above Liverpool, who will be in action tomorrow against Tottenham at Anfield.

 


Manchester City Team vs Fulham

Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Gundoga, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Stones, Fernandinho, Sane, Mahrez, Jesus
 