Kevin De Bruyne Starts – Manchester City Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Fixture: Fulham vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his matchday squad that will take on Fulham in a Premier League clash at Craven Cottage today.



Guardiola has gone with the centre-back pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi. Ilkay Gundogan will play at the heart of the midfield alongside Bernardo Silva and David Silva against the Cottagers.











Sergio Aguero will lead the front line with attacking support from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane are some of the attacking options the Manchester City manager has on the bench.



Guardiola will hope to see his side get a win and go above Liverpool, who will be in action tomorrow against Tottenham at Anfield.



Manchester City Team vs Fulham



Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Gundoga, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Stones, Fernandinho, Sane, Mahrez, Jesus

