I Felt The Spirit of White Hart Lane – Tottenham Legend On New Stadium

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Robbie Keane feels the Lilywhites’ new stadium is one of the best in the world, and has the spirit of White Hart Lane within it.



Spurs will host Crystal Palace in what will be their first home game in their new stadium on Wednesday.











Two games have already been played at the stadium; the first was an Under-18 game, while the second saw the Tottenham Hotspur legends take on Inter legends.



Keane, who featured for the Spurs legends team, has admitted that though it is a new stadium, he felt the spirit of White Hart Lane.





“I walked out with Stephen Carr and said ‘this reminds me of White Hart Lane’,” Keane told Spurs TV.



“It certainly has the spirit of White Hart Lane. It’s an unbelievable stadium, probably one of the best in the world.





“And it’s so big, but it’s so compact so you can really feel the atmosphere.



"It’s like it was when we played at White Hart Lane, you enjoyed playing there because the crowd are right on top of you.”



Nearly 45,000 people watched the Spurs legends team take on Inter in the newly constructed 62,062 capacity stadium.



Mauricio Pochettino’s side will hope to get off to a winning start in their new stadium come Wednesday, as the race for the top four spots heats up in the final stretch of the Premier League games.