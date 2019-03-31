XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/03/2019 - 21:18 BST

I Felt The Spirit of White Hart Lane – Tottenham Legend On New Stadium

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Robbie Keane feels the Lilywhites’ new stadium is one of the best in the world, and has the spirit of White Hart Lane within it.

Spurs will host Crystal Palace in what will be their first home game in their new stadium on Wednesday.




Two games have already been played at the stadium; the first was an Under-18 game, while the second saw the Tottenham Hotspur legends take on Inter legends.

Keane, who featured for the Spurs legends team, has admitted that though it is a new stadium, he felt the spirit of White Hart Lane.
 


“I walked out with Stephen Carr and said ‘this reminds me of White Hart Lane’,” Keane told Spurs TV.

“It certainly has the spirit of White Hart Lane. It’s an unbelievable stadium, probably one of the best in the world.
 


“And it’s so big, but it’s so compact so you can really feel the atmosphere.

"It’s like it was when we played at White Hart Lane, you enjoyed playing there because the crowd are right on top of you.”

Nearly 45,000 people watched the Spurs legends team take on Inter in the newly constructed 62,062 capacity stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will hope to get off to a winning start in their new stadium come Wednesday, as the race for the top four spots heats up in the final stretch of the Premier League games.

 