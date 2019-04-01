Amazing Left Foot – Everton Striker Misses Playing Alongside Two Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton striker Cenk Tosun has admitted he is missing the feeling of playing alongside former team-mates Ricardo Quaresma and Caner Erkin from his time at Besiktas.



Tosun, who joined Everton from Besiktas during the winter transfer window last year, netted five goals during his first season in the Premier League.











The 27-year-old has not been a regular starter for the club so far this term and has scored just twice from 22 appearances in the league.



Tosun’s last start in the Premier League came during the defeat to Watford in early February and the striker has clocked just 18 minutes of playing time for Everton since then.





Tosun scored goals for fun in Turkey and has admitted he is missing the feeling of playing alongside Quaresma and Erkin from his time with Besiktas.



The striker looked back on his fruitful partnership with Quaresma by insisting there was not much needed to do to get on the scoresheet whenever the Portuguese had the ball and lauded Erkin’s amazing left foot.





“I can say [I miss playing with] Quaresma”, Tosun told TRT Spor's Sporcu Vizesi.



“I scored a lot of goals.



“So when the ball came to him, I was running into the penalty area. There was no need to do much.



“I can also say [I miss] Caner Erkin.



"He really has an amazing left foot.”



Tosun is under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2022, but it remains to be seen if he will see out his deal at Everton.

