XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/04/2019 - 15:12 BST

I’ll Be Grateful For Chance – Liverpool Starlet Eyeing Senior International Bow

 




Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi has insisted he is willing to wait for the right moment to make his debut for Nigeria at senior level.

Awoniyi, who joined Belgian top flight side Mouscron on loan in January, has yet to make an appearance at senior level for either Liverpool or Nigeria.




The 21-year-old is still waiting for a work permit to play in the UK and has been loaned out five different times to clubs outside England, since joining Liverpool in 2015.

And although he has represented Nigeria across different age groups, including the Under-17s that won the World Cup in 2013, a senior call-up has so far eluded him, making it even more difficult to secure a work permit.
 


Despite his inability to make his debut at senior level, Awoniyi has insisted he is willing to wait for his moment to represent his country at the highest level.

The striker admitted there are a lot of talented players in Nigeria and stressed anyone who finds themselves playing for the country should always feel privileged.  
 


"Nigeria is blessed with so many talented players and whoever finds himself playing for the country should count himself privileged”, Awoniyi told the BBC.

"Everyone has his own time and moment.

"If I get a chance I will be grateful for that but it is not something you have to force.

"You can only wait for your time and if it comes you have to make good use of it."

Awoniyi, who has netted seven goals since joining Mouscron in January, is currently part of Nigeria’s Under-23s side vying for a place at the 2020 Olympics football event in Tokyo.
 