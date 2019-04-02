I’ll Be Grateful For Chance – Liverpool Starlet Eyeing Senior International Bow

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi has insisted he is willing to wait for the right moment to make his debut for Nigeria at senior level.



Awoniyi, who joined Belgian top flight side Mouscron on loan in January, has yet to make an appearance at senior level for either Liverpool or Nigeria.











The 21-year-old is still waiting for a work permit to play in the UK and has been loaned out five different times to clubs outside England, since joining Liverpool in 2015.



And although he has represented Nigeria across different age groups, including the Under-17s that won the World Cup in 2013, a senior call-up has so far eluded him, making it even more difficult to secure a work permit.





Despite his inability to make his debut at senior level, Awoniyi has insisted he is willing to wait for his moment to represent his country at the highest level.



The striker admitted there are a lot of talented players in Nigeria and stressed anyone who finds themselves playing for the country should always feel privileged.





"Nigeria is blessed with so many talented players and whoever finds himself playing for the country should count himself privileged”, Awoniyi told the BBC.



"Everyone has his own time and moment.



"If I get a chance I will be grateful for that but it is not something you have to force.



"You can only wait for your time and if it comes you have to make good use of it."



Awoniyi, who has netted seven goals since joining Mouscron in January, is currently part of Nigeria’s Under-23s side vying for a place at the 2020 Olympics football event in Tokyo.

