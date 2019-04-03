Accrington Will Want Strong Season Finish, Jack Ross Warns Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has warned his players that Accrington Stanley have proven to be very difficult opponents in the past, ahead of the meeting between the sides this evening.



The Black Cats shift their focus back to securing promotion from League One as they aim to bounce back from their EFL Trophy final defeat to Portsmouth, when they face Accrington at the Wham Stadium.











Sunderland had to come from two goals behind to salvage a point against Accrington during the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light in February and Ross is fully aware of the threat offered by their next opponents.



Ahead of the meeting between the sides, Ross has issued a warning to his players by reminding them how Accrington have proven to be very difficult opponents.





The Scot also claimed the hosts have as much incentive to win as there is for Sunderland and stressed a win is of paramount importance to his club.



“There’s as much incentive for them to win as there is for us”, Ross said in a press conference.





“They’re in a healthier position than some of the teams around them and will want to end the season strong.



“Even without how well they’ve done in recent years, in the times we’ve played them this season they’ve proven to be very difficult opponents for us.



“Our preparation for the game has been as thorough as it was for Sunday and we go there needing to win it because the importance of it is obviously paramount.”



Sunderland will be without the services of Adam Matthews, Chris Maguire and Duncan Watmore, who is out for the rest of the season, for their trip to Lancashire.

