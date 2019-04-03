XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/04/2019 - 17:25 BST

Going To Ibrox To Win, Hearts Boss Craig Levein Insists

 




Hearts boss Craig Levein feels that his side must take on Rangers at Ibrox this evening with a winning mentality.

Levein's side go up against Steven Gerrard's men on Wednesday evening looking to inflict further pain on the Gers after their Old Firm derby loss at the weekend.




Rangers saw Celtic move 13 points clear with the win at Parkhead and will be desperate to bounce back in front of the home fans tonight.

The Gers have beaten Hearts both home and away this season, something which further adds to the favourites tag the home side will take into the league match this evening.
 


But Levein is taking the positive from the two encounters and has stressed the most important thing is for Hearts to approach the game with the mentality of trying to win it at Ibrox.

“It’s not an easy place to win”, Hearts boss Levein said via his club's official site.
 


“I thought that the last time we were there this season we played very well but just didn’t manage to get what our play deserved.

"I’m hopeful that we can go there, put on a good show and pick up all three points.

“It’s sometimes not easy to say exactly how each game is going to pan out.

"I think the important thing is our intent to go there and try to win the game, and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”

Hearts last won at Ibrox in 2014, but head to Glasgow having won three of their last four games.

 