Manchester United Rated As Unlikely To Chase Gareth Bale

Manchester United are unlikely to join the pursuit of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, who has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, according to the Times.



Bale’s future at Real Madrid has been uncertain since the return of Zinedine Zidane to the club last month.











The player is reportedly keen to honour his contract, but Real Madrid could look to sell the 30-year-old in order to free up their wage bill and raise funds for their own transfer spree.



Tottenham have been linked with interest and there are suggestions that the Welshman could return to his former club during the summer transfer.





Manchester United have also held an interest in him for several years, but the club are unlikely to try and sign the winger in the coming months.



The club are planning to spend big in the summer to reshape their squad and as many as six players could be brought in to replace the same number exiting Old Trafford.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build a young team with an English core and Bale, at 30, does not fit his plans for a future Manchester United side.



The club are also unwilling to match his current £650,000 per week contract and want to divert their resources towards younger stars, such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

