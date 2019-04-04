XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/04/2019 - 20:56 BST

Roma Contact Jose Mourinho, Sound Portuguese Out

 




Roma have been in touch with former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as they look to bring in a new coach ahead of next season.

The Serie A giants sacked Eusebio Di Francesco earlier this year and installed Claudio Ranieri at the helm until the end of the season.




But the Giallorossi are unlikely to persist with the veteran Italian coach beyond the summer and want a new man in charge before the start of next season.

Roma have been looking at a number of options, with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri believed to be their top target, but the Italian club are also keeping track of other names.
 


And according to Sky TG24, Roma have contacted Mourinho over the phone and have sounded him out about the possibility of taking charge of the club in the summer.

The 56-year-old has been out of work since Manchester United sacked him in December and has made it clear that he is prepared to return to management as soon as possible.
 


The talks are still in their early stage and Mourinho has other suitors in Italy as well, with his former club Inter believed to be keen to get him back at the San Siro.

Roma are also considering the possibility of signing up Antonio Conte, another former Chelsea manager, who is keen to return to football in the summer.
 