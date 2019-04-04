Steven Gerrard Has Made Me Fearless – Rangers Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Kent has revealed that Steven Gerrard gives him the utmost confidence to believe in his own abilities and to be fearless on the pitch for Rangers.



Kent, who is currently on loan from Liverpool at Rangers, was one of several players who arrived at Ibrox after Gerrard stepped in as manager of the club.











The winger has benefitted massively from regular first team football at Ibrox so far this season and is one of Gerrard’s trusted options after having played in 39 games across all competitions.



Due to his impressive performances under Gerrard at Ibrox this term, Rangers are also looking at the possibility of signing him on a permanent basis as he continues to go from strength to strength.





And following his rejuvenated form under Gerrard, Kent has revealed the Rangers manager gives him the utmost confidence to believe in his abilities and to be fearless on the pitch at all times.



The 22-year-old also admitted he has been affected by the noise off the pitch during his previous loan stints and stressed that Gerrard has influenced him massively in rising above it at Ibrox.





“It’s not that I’ve never really been settled anywhere”, Kent told Rangers TV.



“I think probably the noise outside of the pitch has maybe sometimes affected the way that I have played [in the past].



“But under Steven Gerrard, he gives me the utmost confidence to go and perform the way I want to perform, gives me the belief in my own ability that I can go on and achieve things out on the pitch and be fearless.”



Kent has scored six goals and registered nine assists for his team-mates in all competitions for Rangers this term.

