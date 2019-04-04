We’ll See – Arsenal and Manchester City Target Nicolo Zaniolo Coy On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester City linked Nicolo Zaniolo has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Serie A giants Roma.



The 19-year-old playmaker has earned a name for himself with his performances this season at the Stadio Olimpico following leaving Inter last summer.











The youngster’s breakthrough this year has brought him to the attention of several big clubs in Europe ahead of the transfer window in a few months’ time.



Juventus want to get their hands on the young talent and he has also been linked with a move to England, with Manchester City and Arsenal believed to be keeping tabs on him.





Roma are keen to get him signed on fresh terms in order to hold on to him and the player revealed that he will soon be meeting the club hierarchy to discuss his future.



But the young playmaker refused to explicitly rule out the possibility of leaving the Giallorossi.





Zaniolo told Sky Italia when asked about the possibility of signing a new contract: “It will be an important step.



“My will is to meet the management.”



Asked if he will stay at Rome, he said: “We’ll see.



“Meanwhile, I want to have some fun and enjoy my football.”



Zaniolo made his debut for Italy last month after impressing at Roma.

