We’re Already Thinking About Ideas For Next Season – Rangers Coach

Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has revealed the Gers are already honing their ideas for next season to make amends for their shortcomings this term.



Steven Gerrard’s men bounced back from their Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic with a convincing 3-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox on Wednesday in the Scottish Premiership.











Despite their impressive win against the Jambos, Rangers continue to remain 13 points adrift of Celtic, who maintained their unbeaten start since the turn of the year with a 2-0 win at St Mirren.



And with the season almost over for Rangers, Beale has revealed the coaching staff at Ibrox are already plotting their plans for next season in a bid to make amends for this term.





The Gers coach also insisted the team owe the fans a strong finish to the season due to their disappointments this year and stressed the shortcomings were very much due to their own doing.



“We’ve already got half an eye on some of our ideas for next year, albeit we really want to finish strongly this year and I think we owe it to our fans a little bit because this year has been another roller-coaster season”, Beale told Rangers TV.





“We’ve had some unbelievable highs and some disappointments.



"I look back at the disappointments and they are very much to our own doing.”



Rangers have opened up a seven-point lead over Kilmarnock in third-place ahead of their meeting with Motherwell on Sunday in the Premiership.

