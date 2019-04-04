You Must Play, Roberto Mancini Tells Arsenal and Man City Target Nicolo Zaniolo

Follow @insidefutbol





Italy coach Roberto Mancini is not willing to be drawn into whether Arsenal and Manchester City target Nicolo Zaniolo should quit Roma in the summer if the Giallorossi do not qualify for the Champions League, but has told him to prioritise playing time.



The 19-year-old, was snapped up by Roma from Inter last summer, has attracted serious interest due to his performances for the Giallorossi.











Zaniolo has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City, though Roma are working overtime to lock him down on a new contract.



But Roma are just seventh in the Serie A standings and could well not have Champions League football to offer Zaniolo next season.





He has been coy over what the future might hold and Mancini is unwilling to offer advice over whether missing out on the Champions League should cause him to leave; though he does feel regular game time is key to Zaniolo.



Mancini was asked if Zaniolo should stay even if Roma do not make the Champions League and told Italian news agency ANSA: "I do not know.





"He is a good player, a young boy who still needs to learn so much and must grow and improve.



"The most important thing for him is to play, and always play as he is doing now. "



Zaniolo has also attracted interest from Italian champions Juventus.

