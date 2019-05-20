Do This And We’ll Be Champions Next Season – Former Liverpool Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has claimed the Reds will win the Premier League title next season, if they perform the way they did this term.



Jurgen Klopp’s men failed to clinch the Premier League title, despite securing a highly-impressive tally of 97 points over the course of the recently concluded domestic campaign in England.











And although they were second best to Manchester City in the end, Liverpool are proud of the way they gave the champions a real run for their money by bridging the gap at the top.



As such, Mellor feels Liverpool can win their first ever league title since 1990, if they manage to perform at a similar level to which they did this season.





The former Reds star also added that given how the season ended with two teams earning more than 90 points, securing around 95 could be the benchmark to win the title next year.







“You think about how the bar’s being raised, thinking 90 points would definitely win the Premier League title to 97 not being enough, [I’m] thinking 95 would be sort of benchmark to say you would expect to be challenging for the Premier League title”, Mellor said on LFC TV's season review show.



“So, the boys, if they perform the way they did this season, next season, I’m sure we’ll be stood here celebrating the Premier League title rather than being second.”





Liverpool will now shift their focus to the Champions League final against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on 1st June.

