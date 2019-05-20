Juventus Prepared To Hand Mauricio Pochettino Lucrative Contract, Contact Established

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino's representatives and are prepared to hand the Tottenham Hotspur boss a lucrative deal to become their new coach, it has been claimed.



Massimiliano Allegri, who has won the league title in every year since joining the Old Lady in 2014, has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.











As such, Juventus are already in the market to try and rope in a replacement during the close season to maintain their dominance in Italy and venture even farther in the Champions League.



And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juventus are now prepared to make a lucrative offer to take Pochettino from Tottenham during the summer, after making contact with the Argentine's camp before Tottenham's return leg against Ajax in the Champions League.





It is claimed the Italian giants are poised to offer Pochettino a three-year-contract believed to be worth in the region of €12m a year, following the Champions League final in Madrid.







The proposal would make Pochettino one of the highest earners in world football, as Juventus aim to tempt him away from north London.



Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen to keep hold of Pochettino, but Juventus may present a tempting opportunity for the Argentine.





Juventus will finish their Serie A campaign away from home at Sampdoria on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Pochettino and Spurs are gearing up for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid next month.

