Leeds United Didn’t Handle Pressure Too Well – Derby Legend On Why He Hoped For Upset

Derby County legend John O'Hare has revealed that he did not consider Leeds United to be favourites in the playoff tie between the two clubs due to the way the Whites could not handle the pressure at the business end of the Championship season.



Frank Lampard's men finished sixth in the Championship, while Leeds came third and close to automatic promotion.











The Whites managed a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg at Pride Park, putting Marcelo Bielsa's side in an advantageous position ahead of the return leg at Elland Road.



In the second leg, the hosts drew first blood just past the halfway mark of the first half, but four second-half goals from the visitors ultimately handed Derby a 4-3 aggregate win.





O'Hare, who won an English first division title during his six-season spell at the club between 1967 and 1974, insists he never considered Leeds favourites in the tie due to how they wilted under pressure.







Talking to Rams TV, he said: "I know they were second favourites [ahead of the second leg], but I thought the pressure is on Leeds, the expectation is on Leeds.



"Just at the back end of the season they didn't handle it too well.





"By no means did I think they were favourites, but I've got to say they were absolutely terrific."



Derby now meet Aston Villa in the playoff final at Wembley and O'Hare believes it will be a tight affair with little between the two sides.



He added: "I think the Villa game is a pretty even steven game.



"Listen, to me it's a toss-up between the two sides.



"So they are really in there with a great chance."



Lampard is in his first season of management at Derby and could win promotion to mark a superb debut campaign.

