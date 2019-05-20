Super Agent Working To Move Man City and Man Utd Target Joao Felix

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Jorge Mendes is already preparing for Manchester United and Manchester City target Joao Felix to leave Benfica this summer, despite the Portuguese club’s intention to hold on to him for one more season.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has just finished his first season of senior football at Benfica and already has the top clubs of Europe queuing up for him.











He has a €120m release clause and Benfica are in no mood to negotiate, hoping that the figure will dissuade his suitors from making a move for him this summer.



But Felix’s entourage have different plans and, according to Portuguese daily Correio da Manha, Mendes is already pushing forward with plans to move the midfielder on.





The Portuguese super agent and Felix's family have come to the conclusion that the teenager is ready for his big move this summer and are trying to engineer a transfer away from Benfica.







Mendes has already been in talks with interested clubs, which include Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.



Atletico Madrid have also identified the youngster as their dream replacement for Antoine Griezmann.





Felix already has a contract offer on his table worth €4.5m per year from an unnamed club.

