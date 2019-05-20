XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/05/2019 - 12:09 BST

This Is Our Best Away European Performance – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pinpointed his side's performance at Bayern Munich as the Reds' best away European display under his tutelage, and believes his side can become even more dominant in the coming seasons. 

The Premier League side were pitted against the Bundesliga champions in the Champions League Round of 16 this season.   

 



Despite Bayern Munich's struggles under Niko Kovac, at the time, the match was tipped to be a closely-contested affair. 

In the first leg at Anfield, the two teams took a cautious approach and played out a goalless draw, leaving Liverpool with all to do in the return leg at the Allianz Arena.  
 


Liverpool started the match on the front foot and got themselves ahead through a Sadio Mane strike. Joel Matip's own goal, however, restored parity for the hosts, setting up a nail-biting second-half. 



Virgil van Dijk and Mane struck on the other side of half time to hand Liverpool the win, capping off what Klopp has claimed to be the most memorable performance in his tenure. 

Klopp was quoted as saying by Liverpool's official website: "The away game at Bayern Munich was the best away game my team have played at the European level.  
 


"It is great to see that such a development is possible and that we can become even more dominant.

"So far, it’s been a great campaign for us."

Klopp's side, who beat Barcelona in the semi-final, will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final on 1st June in Madrid. 
  
 