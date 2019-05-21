Celtic Fans Would Have Been Happy With Steve Clarke Appointment – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend John Hartson has heaped praise on Scotland manager Steve Clarke, revealing his belief that the fans would have been happy had the Scottish champions made a move for the manager.



The 55-year-old has left Scottish side Kilmarnock to replace Alex McLeish, signing a three-year contract with the national side.













During his stint at Kilmarnock, Clarke impressed through his ability to adapt, getting the better of teams bigger in stature.



Having guided Kilmarnock to a 2-1 win over Rangers in their final Scottish Premiership game of the season on Sunday afternoon, Clarke drew the curtains on his Rugby Park stint.





And Celtic legend Hartson says he would have been happy had his former club chosen to appoint Clarke for next season, as he is sure the fans would have been.







In his column for the Evening Times, he wrote: "Had Celtic moved for Clarke, I am sure most Celtic fans, me included, would have been happy with that.



"For Kilmarnock to finish third this season above Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian, is absolutely magnificent."





Between 2017 and 2019, Clarke led Kilmarnock to 40 wins in 79 games, maintaining a 50.6% win percentage.

