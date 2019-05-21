Chelsea Prepared To Open Door For Maurizio Sarri If Juventus Meet Compensation Figure

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are prepared to let Maurizio Sarri join Juventus this summer if the Italian champions pay £5m in compensation, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Sarri’s future at Chelsea has remained uncertain despite a third-place finish in the Premier League and the possibility of winning the Europa League next week.











There are suggestions that the Italian will leave regardless of the result in the final and he is on the top of Juventus’ shortlist of targets to replace Massimiliano Allegri.



Juventus have already been in talks with the Italian's camp, but Chelsea will not be taking a decision on his future until after the Europa League final against Arsenal.





However, Chelsea will not stand in Sarri’s way if he expresses his desire to succeed Allegri at Juventus this summer.







Sarri’s public criticism of Chelsea’s post-season tour of the United States has not gone down well at the club and they remain worried about his relationship with the match-going supporters.



The 60-year-old has another year left on his contract and if Juventus agree to pay £5m compensation, the club will not force him to stay.





Chelsea are said to be eyeing their former player and current Derby County manager Frank Lampard as Sarri’s successor.

