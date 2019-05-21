XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/05/2019 - 11:37 BST

Leeds United Boosted By Marcelo Bielsa Talks

 




Marcelo Bielsa has indicated to Leeds United during talks that he wants to continue at the club next season, according to the Times.

Leeds have an option to extend the Argentine’s contract by one more year this summer but it will not be a unilateral decision on the club’s part.  

 



Bielsa has said little about whether he will continue at Leeds, but there have been suggestions that he wants to stay at Elland Road next season.

The two parties have been in talks over the pressing matter and the 63-year-old has indicated to Leeds that he wants to be at the club next season.
 


He has been detailed discussions with Leeds on a range of subjects including the transfer budget, contract renewals of key players and planned changes to the training facilities.



Bielsa has sought assurances from the Leeds owners over a variety of things and if his demands are met, it should result in him spending another season at Elland Road.

There have been links with other clubs as well, but Bielsa’s priority is to spend at least one more season at Leeds.
 


The 63-year-old has also held talks with Leeds director of football Victor Orta over recruitment this summer.

Leeds have agreed to allow the Argentine to travel back to his homeland after spending a year away from his family.   
 