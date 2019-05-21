XRegister
21/05/2019 - 21:29 BST

Leeds United Star Kicks Off Search For New Club After Unproductive Loan Stint

 




Leeds United star Samuel Saiz has started his search for a new club, after failing to convince Getafe to trigger the purchase option attached to his contract, following a disappointing loan spell.

The 28-year-old cited personal reasons to force a move away from Elland Road back in December, as he opted to return to his homeland with Getafe.  

 



However, Saiz has struggled to make an impact during his half-season loan stint in Spain, after starting just two games for Getafe since joining during the January transfer window.

As such, Getafe are not interested in triggering the purchase option attacked to his loan deal by offering £6m to Leeds this summer.
 


And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Saiz has already started his search for a new club to try and continue playing at the highest level next season.



It is claimed that Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa have no intention of keeping Saiz at Elland Road for the upcoming season, as they aim to push for promotion yet again.

Despite falling out of favour with Getafe and Leeds, it is believed that Saiz has popped up on the radar of a number of Spanish clubs to go with interest from at least one other country.
 


However, it remains to be seen whether the latest developments in the saga are in favour of Saiz.

Saiz played his final game for Leeds against Queens Park Rangers back in December and was limited to just under 500 minutes of playing time in all competitions for Getafe.

The Spaniard is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2021.   
 