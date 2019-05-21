Tottenham Hotspur Star Gives Green Light For Serie A Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has given his consent to a possible move to Serie A giants Napoli this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



The England defender has emerged as one of Napoli’s priority targets ahead of the start of next season and the club are keen to put him at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal.











Tottenham are not against selling the right-back if an acceptable offer arrived in the summer.



Napoli have already seen a bid rejected by Spurs for Trippier and the north London club have identified a price of around €35m to €40m for the 28-year-old defender.





The Serie A giants still have some work to do to agree a deal with Tottenham, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have already received the consent of the player.







Trippier is open to a move to Italy, despite interest from clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester United.



Napoli are still hopeful that they will be able to negotiate the price down for the defender with Tottenham.





It also remains to be seen whether Manchester United make a move for the defender this summer.



Napoli have also identified alternatives in the event Tottenham will not budge on the price.



