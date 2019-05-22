Christian Benteke Doesn’t Want Crystal Palace Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Benteke is hoping to stay at Crystal Palace for a further season despite serious interest from China, it has been claimed.



The Belgium international striker is the subject of a £15m bid from Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng, who have prepared a lucrative contract if he is willing to make the move to China.













Benteke could earn £8m per year after tax in China, but he is in no rush to quit Selhurst Park.



Indeed, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Benteke wants to stay at Crystal Palace next season as he eyes completing his contract at the Premier League club.





Benteke is currently on holiday and is hoping when he returns it will be to link up with Roy Hodgson's Eagles for pre-season.







Crystal Palace are claimed to be prepared to offload Benteke, who has struggled to make an impact at the club.



But if Benteke can see out his contract at the Eagles then he would set up a potentially lucrative free transfer switch next summer.





Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng already have overseas players on the books, in the shape of Gil, Marouane Fellaini, Roger Guedes and Graziano Pelle.



