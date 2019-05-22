Jose Mourinho Cool On Serie A Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not keen on making a return to coaching with a Serie A club, it has been claimed.



Mourinho, who was relieved of his duties as manager at Old Trafford in December, has yet to reach an agreement to make a return to professional management.











The highly-accomplished Portuguese tactician has been linked with clubs in Europe, including the likes of Roma and Juventus from Serie A, in recent weeks.



However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho remains distant from the idea of making a return to coaching by taking up a role with a Serie A club.





It is claimed that Mourinho wants to make a return to professional coaching ahead of next season, but he does not prefer a move that would take him back to Italy.







The former Manchester United manager was also linked with a move to another one of his former employers in the form of Inter, who have shifted their attention to Antonio Conte recently.



As such, it remains unlikely that Mourinho will make a return to Serie A during the close season, as he continues to drift farther away from Juventus and other potential suitors in the country.





And Mourinho, who has opted to steer away from Serie A, will be hoping to take up the reins at a top club in Europe, provided the opportunity beckons sooner rather than later.



Mourinho has won league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain during his trophy-laden years as coach at some of the top clubs in Europe.

