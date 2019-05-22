XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/05/2019 - 14:53 BST

No Barcelona Bid For Tottenham and West Ham Linked Maxi Gomez

 




Totenham Hotspur and West Ham United have received a boost, with Barcelona denying making a bid for in-demand Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez.

The Uruguayan striker’s future has been under the scanner since the winter transfer window when he was linked with a move to England.  

 



West Ham were interested in him but did not manage reach an agreement with Celta Vigo, who refused to accept a bid less than his €50m release clause.

The Hammers have continued to be linked with him, while Tottenham have reportedly held talks with his agent; the 22-year-old has also been on Barcelona’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.
 


It was claimed that the Catalan giants have tabled a €25m bid, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have not done lodged an offer.



It is unclear whether Barcelona are considering making a formal offer to sign the Uruguayan this summer.

Celta Vigo are ready to sell him and believe they can earn an optimum price for a player who has scored 31 goals in his first two seasons in Europe.
 


The Spanish side believe that interested clubs should meet his €50m buy-out clause.   
 