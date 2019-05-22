No Barcelona Bid For Tottenham and West Ham Linked Maxi Gomez

Follow @insidefutbol





Totenham Hotspur and West Ham United have received a boost, with Barcelona denying making a bid for in-demand Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez.



The Uruguayan striker’s future has been under the scanner since the winter transfer window when he was linked with a move to England.











West Ham were interested in him but did not manage reach an agreement with Celta Vigo, who refused to accept a bid less than his €50m release clause.



The Hammers have continued to be linked with him, while Tottenham have reportedly held talks with his agent; the 22-year-old has also been on Barcelona’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.





It was claimed that the Catalan giants have tabled a €25m bid, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have not done lodged an offer.







It is unclear whether Barcelona are considering making a formal offer to sign the Uruguayan this summer.



Celta Vigo are ready to sell him and believe they can earn an optimum price for a player who has scored 31 goals in his first two seasons in Europe.





The Spanish side believe that interested clubs should meet his €50m buy-out clause.

