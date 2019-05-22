We Celebrated Tottenham Win More Than Any Other – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has reflected upon his debut season at the club, revealing the win over Tottenham Hotspur was the Hammers' favourite memory of the campaign.



West Ham made the short trip to the Tottenham for their Premier League encounter in April.











The hosts enjoyed plenty of possession, but could not get the breakthrough they were looking for. West Ham, on the other hand, were efficient on the ball and disciplined off it.



The Hammers finally got the goal seven minutes past the hour mark, as Michael Antonio did justice to a perfectly-timed lofted ball from Marko Arnautovic.





Fabianski emerged as one of the standout performers at Tottenham, making four excellent saves.







When asked to pick his moment of the campaign, Fabianski unhesitantly recalled the encounter in north London, admitting it was his team's most fulfilling moment of the season.



He told West Ham United's official website: "I would say the win against Spurs, both for me personally and for the group.





"It gave us a lot of joy, to be honest.



"We celebrated that win more than any other this season."



Fabianski, who made 148 saves in the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, was chosen as West Ham's Player of the Season.

