Anything Possible – Hearts Star Encouraged Ahead of Celtic Final

Hearts shot-stopper Zdenek Zlamal has motivated his team-mates for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic by insisting anything can happen during a one-off cup tie.



Craig Levein’s men will take the field at Hampden Park on Saturday as the underdogs against treble treble chasers Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.











The Jambos suffered a 2-1 defeat during the final game of the Scottish Premiership season against Celtic last Sunday and will be eyeing producing a huge upset to spoil the party for Neil Lennon’s men.



However, the Edinburgh-based outfit will have to be switched on at all times against the quality of Celtic, who remain in good stead at the minute.





And ahead of their hugely-significant cup final against Celtic, Zlamal has motivated his team-mates by claiming anything can happen in a one-off cup tie.







The shot-stopper reflected on his time in the Czech Republic with Sigma Olomouc, where he won the domestic cup by beating Sparta Prague, and feels it is not beyond Hearts to conjure a similar upset this weekend.



“I know what this is like. The cup in Czech Republic is important but in Scotland it is a bigger game. I have a little bit of experience of these big games”, Zlamal was quoted as saying by the Edinburgh Evening News.





“I played for Sigma Olomouc and the final was against Sparta Prague.



"It’s a little bit similar to a cup final between Celtic and Hearts.



"Sigma Olomouc is a good club but not like Sparta Prague or Slavia Prague.



“They had a bigger budget than us but we won 1-0.



"We were the outsiders in this final but we still won, so that’s why I say anything can happen in a one-off cup final.”



Hearts have failed to lift major silverware in the top flight since their triumph over rivals Hibernian in the Scottish Cup in 2012.

