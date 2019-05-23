€100m Bid Means Joao Felix Stays – Benfica CEO On Manchester City and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica's CEO has reiterated the club's position on Manchester City and Manchester United target Joao Felix, telling interested clubs that even €100m will not be enough to buy the attacking midfielder.



Felix, just 18, has turned heads across Europe and is widely considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in the game.













He has a buy-out clause of €120m in his contract at the Estadio da Luz and Benfica are desperate to keep hold of him.



But the Portuguese giants are braced for big money bids to arrive, with Premier League pair Manchester City and Manchester United firm admirers.





Benfica are fully prepared to reject bids however, CEO Domingos Soares de Oliveira has insisted, with not even €100m being enough to make the club blink.







The CEO said on TV24's Eco24 programme: "If a club beat €100m for Joao Felix, the intention is not to sell."



He continued: "€100m is a lot of money and there have never been any sales of this value in Portugal, but our main goal today is to win on the pitch and we will do everything to keep the players that help us win on the pitch.





"If the clause is €120m and someone hits €80m, €90m or €100m, the player stays."



Benfica are keen to look closely at Felix's release clause, with the aim to push it even higher if possible.



"The president had intended and still intends to review the termination clause, but on the other side there is the player, the agent and the family, who will say whether they accept this review.



"Looking at the potential of the player, if we think we have to anticipate the increase of the clause, this is what we will do."



Speculation over bids for Felix has been widespread, but Benfica have not yet received any firm proposals, the CEO insists.



"There was no offer for Joao Felix. In my international meetings, most of the big European clubs ask about him, everyone is expecting him, but to date we have not had any proposal."



With the summer transfer window starting to heat up, Benfica may soon have to deal with a formal offer for the 18-year-old midfielder.



