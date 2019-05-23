Juventus Sporting Director Heads To London To Meet Daniel Levy

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has headed to London to speak to Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy as the Italians step up their interest in Mauricio Pochettino.



The Bianconeri have identified Pochettino as one of the main candidates to take the coach's job at the club for next season.













However, the Italian champions are concerned by the fact Pochettino is under contract at Tottenham until 2023 and has a release clause of €30m in his deal.



Keen to test the water, Paratici has travelled to London to hold talks with Levy, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





Juventus are floating the idea of agreeing a big money deal with Tottenham for one of the club's players, with Pochettino then moving as part of the deal.







The Italians' idea would be to imitate what Chelsea did when landing Maurizio Sarri from Napoli, with the Blues also paying big money for midfielder Jorginho.



Potential signings are Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen.





However, it is not clear whether Levy will play ball, with the Tottenham chairman keen to keep hold of his highly-regarded manager and back him in the summer transfer window.



