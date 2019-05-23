XRegister
06 October 2018

23/05/2019 - 17:09 BST

Rangers Eyeing 16-Year-Old Forward

 




Rangers are amongst a host clubs to have identified Kilmarnock talent Liam Smith as a target during the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Times.

The Gers will look to further strengthen their squad over the summer as they aim to catch up with bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.  


 



Steven Gerrard has paid close attention to the achievements of Rangers’ academy sides this season and will be eyeing involving a few young prospects during pre-season preparations.

And ahead of their preparations for the upcoming season, Rangers have been linked with a move for a number of young players, including Smith, as they aim to invest in promising youth.
 


It is claimed the Old Firm giants are one among the host of clubs keeping a close eye on the development of Smith at Rugby Park.



The 16-year-old has also attracted the interest from Premier League champions Manchester City, following his impressive displays at youth level for Killie.

Rangers have already scouted Smith during recent months, as they aim to snare the young striker away from Rugby Park.
 


However, it remains to be seen whether the Gers are able to fend off interest from the likes of Manchester City in their chase to land Smith.

Kilmarnock may also seek to hold on to the talent.   
 