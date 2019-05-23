Steven Davis Class But This Rangers Star Excites Me Most – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy coach Kevin Thompson has revealed he is a big fan of Steven Davis, but admits it is Ryan Kent who excites him the most.



Steven Gerrard's side finished nine points behind champions Celtic in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership standings.













Despite missing out silverware, the Light Blues produced some memorable performances throughout the season, with both Davis and Kent doing their part to help the team, pitching in with a combined tally of six goals and six assists.



Thomson was left impressed by the duo's performances and picked them as his favourite senior team players.





"Steven Davis. He has quality and that bit of class, a top top player", Thompson was quoted as saying by Rangers' official website, when asked about his favourite first team stars.







"But the one that excites me the most is Ryan Kent. He is so positive and aggressive with the ball.



"He can make things happen at the flip of a coin.



"Plus he is young and he can only get better."



Davis, who moved to Ibrox on loan from Southampton, has signed a one-year deal with the Gers.



Kent, on the other hand, was on loan from Gerrard's former club Liverpool. Rangers are keen to keep the winger, but face significant opposition.

