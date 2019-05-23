They Look After The Youngsters – Rangers Coach Praises First Team Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youth coach David McCallum has heaped praise on first-team stars Scott Arfield and Andy Halliday for their approach to the young players at the club.



The Scottish Premiership club have focused on their academy in recent years and are starting to reap the rewards as players progress through the ranks at Ibrox.













Not only did Rangers win the Reserve League at Under-20s, but they also managed to do a league and cup double at Under-18s level.



Many first-team players have taken time out to watch the club's young guns in action, and McCallum singled out Arfield and Halliday for their performances throughout the season as well as their treatment of aspiring young players.





"I like Scott Arfield", McCallum was quoted as saying by Rangers' official website.







"Not just for the way he plays but how he acts around the building and looks after the young players.



"Andy Halliday is like that as well. They always look after our young boys.





"Just look at how many first team players came to watch us in the youth cup final."



Rangers' youngsters also won the prestigious Al Kass tournament this season and youngster Dapo Mebude made his senior Gers debut in the club's end of season clash at Kilmarnock.

