Fenerbahce Ready To Hand West Ham Target Lucrative Contract To See Off Rivals

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkish giants Fenerbahce are willing to offer Yacine Brahimi a lucrative deal, as they look to win the race for the West Ham target.



Brahimi, who is out of contract this summer, seems to have played his final home game for Portuguese juggernauts, FC Porto.









It is believed that the Algerian took his family to the Estadio de Dragao after Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon to bid goodbye.



West Ham were one of the front-runners to land the player for free this summer, but according to Portuguese outlet SAPO DESPORTO, Fenerbahce have entered the race and are willing to hand Brahimi a lucrative contract to secure his services.





The Turkish side are willing to offer the Algeria international a whopping €3m signing bonus and €3m per year, plus incentives.







Despite the Hammers' strong interest, they are claimed to be unlikely to match or beat Fenerbahce's offer.



La Liga side Real Betis were also interested in the player, but they, too, cannot meet Fenerbahce's financial offer.





Brahimi, however, has always been eager to compete in a more widely broadcasted league, which could ultimately sway the player in Premier League or La Liga's direction.

