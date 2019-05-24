XRegister
24/05/2019 - 12:38 BST

Nigel Clough Tips Hat To Sunderland Goalkeeper

 




Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has heaped praise on Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, claiming the shot-stopper has maintained his calmness over the years. 

McLaughlin spent three years at Burton Albion between 2014 and 2017, making 138 appearances across all competitions. 


 



The goalkeeper has enjoyed an excellent debut season at the Stadium of Light this season, keeping 13 clean sheets in 46 League One appearances. 

Building on his impressive league record, he made a plethora of important saves in the second leg of the League One playoff semi-final at Fratton Park, helping the Black Cats contain Portsmouth to a goalless draw, sealing a 1-0 aggregate win. 
 


And Clough has lauded McLaughlin for his performances this season, claiming he is still as calm as he was during his stint with the Brewers.



The Burton Albion manager was quoted as saying by the Derby Telegraph: "Jon has done well. I've got a friend who's a Sunderland fan who thinks he might get player of the year up there.

"He's a good, solid, competent goalkeeper. He is not fazed by the atmosphere, I think that's his calmness, which he always portrayed here just the same.
 


"He is a very calm, experienced goalkeeper."

Sunderland will be hoping their goalkeeper is in good form this weekend when they take on Charlton Athletic in the final of the League One playoffs.

 