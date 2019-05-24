Serie A Giants Plotting Mateo Kovacic Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Inter are interested in signing Mateo Kovacic on loan once the player returns to Real Madrid at the end of the season.



The midfielder is currently on a season-long loan at Premier League club Chelsea.













The Croatia international has had a mixed campaign at Stamford Bridge, competing for a midfield spot.



With Chelsea still undecided on whether they want to sign the player on a permanent deal, Inter are considering a move for their former star.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter will make an attempt to sign the player on loan once he returns to the Santiago Bernabeu.







It is believed that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane does not have Kovacic in his plans for next season, and it will be difficult for the central-midfielder to break into his starting eleven.



Kovacic spent three seasons at Inter between 2012 and 2015, registering eight goals and 11 assists for the Nerazzurri across all competitions.





The 25-year-old's contract with Los Blancos runs until the summer of 2021.

