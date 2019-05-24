XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/05/2019 - 14:38 BST

We Will Try – Bayern Munich CEO On Leroy Sane

 




Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted the club will have a go at snapping up Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old German has two years left on his current contract with Manchester City and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League champions.  

 



Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed the club’s interest in the Germany international and the club are doing the groundwork to make a move for him.

Manchester City are expecting Bayern Munich to table a bid for Sane, but the two clubs are yet to hold any formal talks for the winger’s transfer.
 


The Bayern Munich CEO admits that the club are interested and will put in an effort to take the former Schalke winger to Bavaria this summer.



Asked who will fly to open talks for Sane, Rummenigge told German magazine Sport Bild: “[Bayern Munich sporting director] Hasan [Salihamidzic] does that."

And Bayern Munich will try to do the deal.
 


“He is an interesting player.

"We will try."

The transfer fee for Sane’s possible move to Bayern Munich has been tipped to be in the region of €70m to €100m.   
 